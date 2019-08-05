Noddy Rice's twin lays flowers close to the spot he was killed in cold blood as she marks their birthday
The twin sister of David ‘Noddy’ Rice has revisited the spot he took his last breath before he was killed in a brutal shooting as she marked their birthday.
Shirley Rice made a pilgrimage to lay flowers at Marsden Lea where her brother was murdered on the day they should have been celebrating their 56th birthday together.
The dad-of-seven, who lived in St Vincent Street, South Shields, and then aged 42, was lured to the car park and shot up to nine times on May 24, 2006.
His suspected killer, Allan Foster, has never been traced and was last week named as one of 11 on the Most Wanted list of the National Crime Agency (NCA.)
The NCA renewed its appeal to find the 43-year-old as families jet off on holiday, as it is believed Foster could be in Spain.
Grandmother-of-four Shirley said: “I always get flowers and take them down for Noddy.
“I do it all the time, at Christmas, family birthdays, and just go and put down some flowers and have a tidy round.
“It’s important to me because that’s where his grave is as far as I’m concerned, that’s where he last was.
“I would see him every single day, some times as many times as five times a day, that’s how close we were.
“He would come in and say ‘alright kid’ and ask for a sandwich, and he would love make a joke, he was always joking, he was that kind of character.
“He left mine 20 minutes before he died, that was the last time we saw him.
“We just want to know if anyone has any tip off or information to find Foster – we just want some justice.”
She expects to be flooded by messages of love during their birthday, with Noddy still in people’s hearts 13 years on.
Sunderland man Steven Bevans was jailed for 26 years in 2007 for his part in inviting Noddy to the rendezvous which ended in his death.