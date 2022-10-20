"Nobody is listening" - Angry residents claim new cycle lane has caused parking chaos

People living in Bridle Way, Houghton, are calling for actoon and have been left ‘frustrated’ and raising ‘serious’ concerns after the installation of a cycle lane on nearby Durham Road.

The change of layout, which has extended the width of the pavement on Durham Road to make way for the cycle lane, was completed during the summer school holidays.

But since St Michael's Catholic Primary School reopened for the autumn term, residents say parents dropping off and collecting children are now parking along side roads which causes a gridlock.

Houghton residents Jessica Dowell, Trevor Scarth, Julie Pomfret and Vicki Bray are angry over parking issues in their estate.

The traffic has also caused problems for St Michael’s Catholic Church, notably around Sunday mass when up to 220 people attend the church, and also for people using St Michael’s playing fields for football matches, training nights and rugby practice.

Resident Vicki Bray, 41, says the traffic problems are ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

She said: “We were not notified of these works in public engagement in December 2021 and we did not receive a letter regarding this from Sunderland City Council. The main issue this cycle lane causes is a serious safety concern.

Traffic chaos in Houghton.

"The way parking is happening at the moment with parents from St Michael’s RC School parking on both sides of old Durham Road, both sides of Bridle Way, in the cemetery and on all corners restricts the view for people leaving Bridle Way and leading to complete grid lock.

"It’s an absolute nightmare, just an accident waiting to happen, it’s really worrying.”

Father Marc Lyden-Smith of St Michael’s Catholic Church added: “There’s around 220 people that attend mass on a Sunday and people use the Rugby club too so it can get pretty chaotic – it’s like organised chaos.

"We’ve been told the situation will be monitored for next six months so we’ll just have live with it for now and wait and see what happens.”

Houghton residents Trevor Scarth and Vicki Bray are among those angry over parking problems near their homes.

Double yellow lines are also expected to be added to Durham Road over the coming months which will be monitored by wardens but residents say the new lines will ‘only makes things worse’.

Vicki said: “Nobody is listening to us. During the school rush, there’s people beeping their horns at each other, shouting and just trying to weave in between the parked cars.

"There have been several near misses with children nearly being knocked over, it’s just not safe. We are proposing a resident permit scheme is put in place to allow us to use our own street safety. It would reduce the risk of a serious accident happening.”

Residents have been left 'frustrated' with the parking situation.

Sunderland City Council said: “We have seen some temporary traffic disruption as work continues on creating a new cycleway that will link Houghton to Sunderland city centre and beyond. The work is being carried out as part of a £4m package of government funding to bring cycling benefits to more people.

"When complete, the project will create more sustainable and low carbon transport links while improving road safety for all users.

“Council officers are proactively working with residents to address their concerns and we will soon be implementing an experimental Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) in this area.

"We would like to thank motorists for their patience while this phase of work is carried out. It is scheduled to be complete by the end of this month, and the overall scheme is scheduled to be completed in spring next year.”

Houghton residents claim a new cycle lane has caused parking problems in their community.