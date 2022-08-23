Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The automotive giant’s deal to build cylinder heads for French firm Renault’s combustion engines is due to end in 2024.

But the move is not expected to result in any job losses, with all 250 employees affected due to be redeployed to other departments, staff were reportedly told today (Tuesday, August 23).

Nissan is a major employer on Wearside.

A spokesman for the firm said: “From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site.

“We do not expect this to result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy them to other parts of the business.”

Engine cylinders have been made at the Wearside factory for more than three decades, although the industry is gradually moving towards a greater focus on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

It is understood the contract with Renault is currently due to expire early in 2024.

In July, it was confirmed thousands of jobs in the North East would be protected when a new deal was signed with the Port of Tyne.

Following the news, Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson said: “I have met with Nissan to discuss their announcement that they will be closing their casting operation at end of 2023, after their contract with Renault was not renewed.

"It is concerning that Nissan will be losing this operation, especially for the 250 workers, but Nissan have assured me that there will be no job losses as all staff will be redeployed within Nissan.

"I will also meet with Unite officials as soon as can be arranged."

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott added: “It’s disappointing that Nissan’s Casting Plant, which employs around 250 people, has not been awarded the new contract with Renault.

"Relieved to say Nissan have given me their assurances that the jobs will not be lost but transferred within Nissan.”

‘Ongoing supply chain issues’, particularly a global shortage of semi-conductors exacerbated by coronavirus lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine, have been blamed for a slump in registrations of new cars in the UK this year.