Nine-year-old boy from Sunderland becomes Aldi’s national ‘Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer’

Connor Ewujowoh impressed judges with his confidence to earn the role after taking part in a competition in which applicants had to send in audition tapes.

The nine-year-old, who is a keen footballer, described his passion for Aldi’s Caramel Crunch and Jive Bars during his video - with judges saying that he displayed a “clear love of chocolate”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor’s important reviews will help to inform Aldi’s buying team to plan ahead for the supermarket’s 2023 Easter egg range.

The youngster has described the role as his “dream job” and expressed his excitement at getting to try the different treats on offer.

Connor said: “Being a chocolate taster is my dream job. I’m excited to try the Popping Candy and Ice Cream eggs most of all, as they are so different to usual Easter eggs.

"I know I will be a great judge because I have great taste, especially in chocolate.”

Connor Ewujowoh won a national competition to become one of three "Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers" for Aldi.

Connor’s mum, Claire Brown, has spoken of her surprise at her son winning the national competition and looks forward to him trying the Easter egg range.

She added: “I'm still shocked that he won, and so happy for him.

“We shop at Aldi every week and he loves their chocolate - he truly has a huge sweet tooth and I can’t wait for him to try the Easter Egg range - he’s a very lucky boy.”