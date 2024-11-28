And what better way to get into the festive spirit than with a a natural Christmas tree.
Whilst artificial trees may avoid the issue of cleaning up those needles, a natural tree brings an aroma and touch festive magic which gives your house that traditional Christmas feel.
Whether it’s Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce or Scots Pine, we’ve done your research for you to reveal nine locations in and around Sunderland to get the best deal on a natural Christmas tree.
1. Wheathall Farm
Wheathall Farm in Whitburn provide a range of natural Christmas trees including Scots Pine and Nordman Fir. Prices start at £30. All trees are netted and a range of stands can also be purchased. Local delivery costs £5.
2. East Grange Farm
East Grange Farm in High Shincliffe, Durham, sell Nordman Fir Christmas trees. A range of sizes are available with stands retailing from £16.50. The farm also sells festive wreaths and tree decorations. Christmas tree opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am until 5pm.
3. Elm Tree Farm
Elm Tree Farm in Washington is also selling natural Christmas trees. Sizes are available ranging between 5ft and 8ft. The smaller trees cost £39.99 with the larger tress retailing at £49.99.
4. Clays Garden Centre
Clays Garden Centre in Washington don't give specific details on their website about the natural trees they sell. However, the website does state to call the centre on 0191 4177777 if you want to purchase a real Christmas tree.
