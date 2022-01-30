Nine pictures as Sunderland recovers from Storm Malik

Further afield, lorries were also blown over or lost control on the A1(M).
Fingers are crossed that Storm Corrie, which is due to hit the North East on Sunday afternoon, will not be so eventful.
1. West Park
Reader Leslie Scott praised Sunderland City Council after its staff quickly removed at tree which blocked the A690 at West Park.
Photo: Leslie Scott
2. Cairns Road
A reader photo of Cairns Road, in Sunderland.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Stockton Road
Police tape surrounds buildings in Sunderland city centre on Saturday evening after masonry fell to the ground.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Roker
Storm Malik causes a brick wall to partially collapse, spilling onto the road in Roker, Sunderland
Photo: JPI Media