Nine pictures as Sunderland recovers from Storm Malik

While not seemingly as devastating as Storm Arwen in November, Saturday’s Storm Malik was still powerful enough to dislodge trees and masonry.

Further afield, lorries were also blown over or lost control on the A1(M).

Fingers are crossed that Storm Corrie, which is due to hit the North East on Sunday afternoon, will not be so eventful.

1. West Park Reader Leslie Scott praised Sunderland City Council after its staff quickly removed at tree which blocked the A690 at West Park. Photo: Leslie Scott Photo Sales

2. Cairns Road A reader photo of Cairns Road, in Sunderland. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

3. Stockton Road Police tape surrounds buildings in Sunderland city centre on Saturday evening after masonry fell to the ground. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

4. Roker Storm Malik causes a brick wall to partially collapse, spilling onto the road in Roker, Sunderland Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales