A reader picture from Falmouth Square, on Ford Estate, Sunderland.

Nine pictures as Sunderland recovers from Storm Malik

Sunderland is literally picking up the pieces yet again after the latest storm to hit the city.

Sunday, 30th January 2022
Updated Sunday, 30th January 2022, 3:08 pm

While not seemingly as devastating as Storm Arwen in November, Saturday’s Storm Malik was still powerful enough to dislodge trees and masonry.

Further afield, lorries were also blown over or lost control on the A1(M).

Fingers are crossed that Storm Corrie, which is due to hit the North East on Sunday afternoon, will not be so eventful.

1. West Park

Reader Leslie Scott praised Sunderland City Council after its staff quickly removed at tree which blocked the A690 at West Park.

2. Cairns Road

A reader photo of Cairns Road, in Sunderland.

3. Stockton Road

Police tape surrounds buildings in Sunderland city centre on Saturday evening after masonry fell to the ground.

4. Roker

Storm Malik causes a brick wall to partially collapse, spilling onto the road in Roker, Sunderland

