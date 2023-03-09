Nine Mothers' Day ideas and special offers in and around Sunderland to treat your mam

With only just over a week until Mothers’ Day on Sunday March 19, you may well be wondering how to make it a special day for your mam.
It’s a chance for mums across the city to hopefully enjoy a well earned day of pampering and indulgence and for sons and daughters to show their appreciation for that special person who has always been there for them.
Whether it’s afternoon tea, a spa package or special delivery to her doorstep, the Echo has been doing your research for you.
Check-out the following nine ways to spoil your mother on the big day along with some tantalising special offers.
1. Afternoon tea at The Green in Washington.
The Green in Washington will be using this Mother's Day to launch its afternoon High Tea. For £20 per person, mums and an an accompanying son or daughter can enjoy a savoury scone, fruit scone with clotted cream and jam, home-made sandwiches, slice of cake, all to be washed down with a hot drink.
2. Mothers Day afternoon tea at the Stadium of Light
If your mam is a big Black Cats fan then what better way to treat her to afternoon tea than at the Stadium of Light which will be hosting a special Mothers Day service. Sittings will be held between 12noon and 3pm and offers include the Hospitality Suite package and the Private Executive Box package. The latter requires a minimum of three people on the booking, and is priced at £44.99 per adult and £17.99 per junior under 12.
Standard hospitality packages are priced at £39.99 per adult and £12.99 per junior under 12.
Both packages include a glass of prosecco on arrival, sandwiches, and a selection of desserts.
3. Leaf and Bean - afternoon tea with a difference
Leaf and Bean in Washington is offering the chance to combine afternoon tea with a flower arranging workshop. The session will take place between 2pm and 4pm. Priced £30 per person, participants will receive a mini afternoon tea and a full hatbox bouquet demonstration and arrangement to take home.
4. Free desserts at the Blue Bell Inn
The Blue Bell Inn in Washington is offering a free dessert for mothers accompanied with their son or daughter when ordered with their Sunday roast dinner. Photograph: Google Maps
