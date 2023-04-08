News you can trust since 1873
Wearsiders have been flocking to Seaburn to enjoy their Good Friday fish and chips.

Nine fantastic photographs of people enjoying Good Friday fish and chips in Sunderland

One of the great Easter traditions is Good Friday fish and chips and there is nowhere better to enjoy this very British dish than at the seaside.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified, but can eat fish.

It’s a tradition which has now been adopted by Christians and atheists alike, and hundreds of people flocked to Seaburn to tuck into their fish and chips with lashing of salt, vinegar and a few other interesting additions.

Here’s nine mouth watering photographs of Wearsiders enjoying this much loved Easter tradition.

Fenton Frank, 13, enjoying his fish, chips and gravy.

1. Add a bit of gravy.

Fenton Frank, 13, enjoying his fish, chips and gravy. Photo: Neil Fatkin

Peter Taylor, 72, with a hot flask of tea to wash down his fish and chips.

2. Washed down with a flask of tea

Peter Taylor, 72, with a hot flask of tea to wash down his fish and chips. Photo: Neil Fatkin

Dave Rogers, 39, tucking into his Good Friday fish and chips.

3. Tucking in

Dave Rogers, 39, tucking into his Good Friday fish and chips. Photo: Neil Fatkin

Even before midday there were long queues forming for fish and chips in Seaburn.

4. Long queues

Even before midday there were long queues forming for fish and chips in Seaburn. Photo: Neil Fatkin

