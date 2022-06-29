Loading...
Readers have been sharing some of the best pictures they've taken in and around Sunderland.

The recent warm weather has given families more opportunities to get out and about enjoying Sunderland’s outdoor spaces.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:55 am

Since today (Wednesday, June 29) is recognised by some as World Camera Day, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate Wearside’s beauty with some of your own fantastic photographs.

The Sunderland Echo readers have a keen eye for a superb shot – and dozens of you answered our call on social media for your best photographs taken in and around the city.

If you’re in need of a midweek pick-me-up, take a look at our picture round-up.

Thank you to everyone who shared a picture. Click here to add your own to the post and you may see them shared in future.

1. Full moon

The moon shines bright in this great nighttime shot.

Photo: Jason Dodd

2. River Wear

Golden skies in this great view of the bridges.

Photo: Sonny Duggan

3. Majestic

A dramatic sky when the boats come in.

Photo: Seven Seven Seven

4. Sunlight

A moment of calm at the Northern Spire bridge.

Photo: Sean Connelly

