Since today (Wednesday, June 29) is recognised by some as World Camera Day, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate Wearside’s beauty with some of your own fantastic photographs.

The Sunderland Echo readers have a keen eye for a superb shot – and dozens of you answered our call on social media for your best photographs taken in and around the city.

If you’re in need of a midweek pick-me-up, take a look at our picture round-up.

Thank you to everyone who shared a picture. Click here to add your own to the post and you may see them shared in future.

1. Full moon The moon shines bright in this great nighttime shot. Photo: Jason Dodd Photo Sales

2. River Wear Golden skies in this great view of the bridges. Photo: Sonny Duggan Photo Sales

3. Majestic A dramatic sky when the boats come in. Photo: Seven Seven Seven Photo Sales

4. Sunlight A moment of calm at the Northern Spire bridge. Photo: Sean Connelly Photo Sales