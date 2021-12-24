Joanne Wilkinson and her husband Paul have built their own giant nutcracker from cardboard tubes and components from their wedding to celebrate their first Christmas together as man and wife.

The couple, who got married in May this year decided to build their own nutcracker after stores were charging around £1000 for a large traditional nutcracker.

Joanne, along with her children Scarlett, 8 and Kara, 12 helped Paul to build, paint and decorate the festive soldier, called Neville.

She said: “I’ve wanted one for years but it was going to cost around £1000 so we decided to make our own DIY nutcracker and it’s lovely because it has accessories from our wedding to celebrate out first Christmas together.”

"We created the nutcracker as a family so it’s special to us – I’ll miss him when we have to take him down after Christmas!”

Neville, who is over 6ft tall, has some of Joanne and Paul wedding accessories incorporated which includes tassels, beads and even Joanne’s shrug used as his hat and hair.

He now resides in the family kitchen next to the Christmas tree.

The soldier has also received a great response from people online after Joanne posted pictures on Facebook.

Joanne added: “He is proving to be very popular and we’ve had requests to make more of them so we’re hoping to create more next year to sell and donate the money to charity."

Joanne's daughter Scarlett helping make the nutcracker.