Newcastle Airport's reminder over hundreds of jobs still available

Newcastle International Airport is getting ready for a busy summer with hundreds of job vacancies still available.

Organised in conjunction with the Newcastle United Foundation, Sunderland AFC’s Foundation of Light and Newcastle College, a Newcastle International Airport Careers Fair on January 14 was attended by a number of candidates.

Those involved said the event was a success, but the airport is reminding those who could not make it on the day that there are still plenty of vacancies.

Roles available within the airport include security officers, passenger services assistants and car park operatives – all of which include a bonus of £250 on completion of 20 weeks continuous service.

Candidates can also still apply for vacancies with the airport’s business partners such as customer service representatives with Jet2.com, aircraft dispatchers with Swissport, kitchen assistants and team leaders with SSP, warehouse operatives and HGV drivers with dnata and sales assistants with Greggs and Travelex.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport said: “We have some fantastic opportunities available at the airport and the careers fair saw hundreds of potential candidates attend to find out more from our airport teams and business partners.

“There are still some vacancies available and I would encourage anyone who was interested in a role, but couldn’t attend on the day to consider applying.

“It’s a very exciting time for the business as we prepare for a busy summer season and we are very much looking forward to welcoming our new team members.”