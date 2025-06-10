New Tesco Express gearing up to open in Sunderland city centre this week

The shelves are almost fully stocked as Tesco Express gears up to open in the city centre this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Tesco Express opens this week | Sunderland Echo

The national retailer has been a miss at The Bridges since the large site closed inside the shopping centre in spring 2022.

The new Express version is just outside the main doors in Market Square, meaning it isn’t limited to the indoor trading hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting opposite Caffé Nero, the unit was formerly occupied by the Sugarsole shop and will open as Tesco Express from 8am on Thursday, June 12.

After that, it will be open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.

The new Tesco will be open seven days a week | Sunderland Echo

News of Tesco’s planned return to the city centre has previously been welcomed by Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson, who represents the area as part of Millfield ward.

Speaking in January, 2024, he said: “This is fantastic news, giving people another reason to come into the town and support local businesses at the same time – and helping people living in the city centre who desperately need a supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed site is a decent size and as it is just outside the main doors into The Bridges it won’t have to close when the main shopping centre closes, so we can finally have a small supermarket that is open late.”

Meanwhile, the former Tesco units inside the shopping centre have been earmarked to house a relocated TK Maxx.