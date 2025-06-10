New Tesco Express gearing up to open in Sunderland city centre this week
The national retailer has been a miss at The Bridges since the large site closed inside the shopping centre in spring 2022.
The new Express version is just outside the main doors in Market Square, meaning it isn’t limited to the indoor trading hours.
Sitting opposite Caffé Nero, the unit was formerly occupied by the Sugarsole shop and will open as Tesco Express from 8am on Thursday, June 12.
After that, it will be open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.
News of Tesco’s planned return to the city centre has previously been welcomed by Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson, who represents the area as part of Millfield ward.
Speaking in January, 2024, he said: “This is fantastic news, giving people another reason to come into the town and support local businesses at the same time – and helping people living in the city centre who desperately need a supermarket.
“The proposed site is a decent size and as it is just outside the main doors into The Bridges it won’t have to close when the main shopping centre closes, so we can finally have a small supermarket that is open late.”
Meanwhile, the former Tesco units inside the shopping centre have been earmarked to house a relocated TK Maxx.
