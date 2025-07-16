A new driving scheme has been launched at the Stadium of Light giving children as young as nine the chance to get behind the wheel of a car to learn how to drive and develop an early awareness of road safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home of Sunderland AFC is hosting the Young Driver scheme which allows nine to 17-year-olds the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a real car at private locations with an approved driving instructor, in a bid to create a generation of safer drivers.

The Stadium of Light car park is hosting a new learner driver initiative for nine to 17-year-olds. | Contributed

Shockingly, one in five newly qualified drivers crashes within six months of passing their driving test. But for those who have taken a Young Driver course, the rate of accidents in that worrying first six months drops dramatically, to fewer than four per cent – a reduction of more than 80 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme which started on Saturday June 28 will transform the car park at the Stadium of Light into a realistic road system so youngsters can work on a range of driving skills and manoeuvres.

The road system includes traffic signs, roundabouts and junctions, along with special areas to practice manoeuvres such as steering control and parking.

The emphasis of the lessons is on safety, fun and encouraging youngsters to consider how to drive responsibly, giving them time to perfect driving skills such as gear changes, braking and steering without the pressures of public roads.

Ian Mulingani, managing director at Young Driver, said: “We are excited to be launching a brilliant new venue at the Stadium of Light. We’ll be able to offer lots of different driving activities for young people, whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons at another of our venues, such as the Metrocentre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.

“Research shows this creates a safer driver and we believe it creates safer pedestrians and cyclists too. But the lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously. When they’re reverse parking at the end of the first lesson, it’s often a shock for parents.”

Young Driver is the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons, having delivered almost 1.5 million lessons at venues across the country.

Youngsters have lessons in dual controlled Suzuki Swifts and other similar cars, with the entire fleet having been replaced at the start of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Young Driver initiative takes place at the Stadium of Light on selected weekend and school holiday dates throughout the year.

Thirty or sixty-minute lessons for 9-17s must be booked in advance and prices start from £46.99. Driving tuition for disabled children in also available.

You can find out more and book lessons via the Young Driver website.