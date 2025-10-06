Shamed former Sunderland AFC and Manchester City winger Adam Johnson has suffered a series of financial blows following his release from prison, according to a new report.

Johnson, who made 122 appearances for the Black Cats as well as representing Manchester City 73 times, was released from prison in March 2019 after serving three years of his six year sentence for sexual activity with a schoolgirl.

Adam Johnson arriving at court in 2016. | Sunderland Echo

The 12 times capped England international was jailed in 2016 for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The Daily Mail has now reported that Johnson has suffered a series of financial blows since his conviction, including the downsizing of the home he now shares with his partner Stacey Flounders and their two children.

After selling his £1.7m mansion in Castle Eden, he is now living in a more modest detached four bedroom home in County Durham.

After losing his multi-million pound contract with SAFC, the Daily Mail have reported that Johnson’s partner Stacey Flounders last week saw her It's All About Me Events Ltd businesses being wound up ending its five and half years in business.

After selling his mansion in Castle Eden, County Durham, Johnson, now 38, had a new home built in the same village while he was behind bars.

But that too went on the market while the HMRC were pursuing Johnson for half a million pounds in unpaid tax revenue.

Two years ago, after a seven year court battle, he agreed to pay back the £523,000 owed when Adam Johnson Promotions Ltd, a company his parents owned half the shares for, went under.

Following Johnson’s conviction at Bradford Crown Court in 2016, the couple are reported to have got back together during lockdown.

Since leaving prison, the 38-year-old has not returned to professional football.