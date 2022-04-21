Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brockwell Green development, in Fencehouses, features 39 two- and three-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom bungalows, with each home having its own parking space.

Housing association Gentoo Group has worked with contractors Tolent and Homes England to build the new homes for rent.

The new homes are being let for “affordable rent”, which means they are available for 20% less than market value rent.

From left: Chris Price of Tolent, Joanne Gordon from Gentoo, new tenant Nigel Davey and Ian Avis, also from Tolent.

The new properties are part of Gentoo’s planned £165 million investment into delivering 1,200 affordable homes across Sunderland over the next five years.

Work started on the scheme in March 2020 and was completed in March 2022. All the homes at Brockwell Green are expected to be fully occupied by the end of April.

Nigel Davey and his two teenage daughters were among the first residents to move into the homes in September 2021. Nigel, who has health conditions, was offered a larger home after he applied for one last summer. He and his daughters now have their own bedrooms.

Nigel said: “I’m over the moon with my new home and living here has really changed my family’s life.

“My health has improved massively since moving in and the house is really affordable too which is brilliant. We have lots more space to live and I feel very lucky to live in these new homes.”

Joanne Gordon, development director at Gentoo Group, said: “The stories of people like Mr Davey are exactly why we’re committed to building hundreds of these new rented homes in the coming years.

“These homes have not only transformed the area, but they have made a real marked improvement on the lives of those who have moved in. I’m delighted that as this scheme draws to a completion, we can celebrate the truly positive impact it has made on the local area.”

Chris Price, divisional director of Tolent, said: “We hope the residents enjoy their new homes and look forward to working with Gentoo again in the future.”