New £5.7m nursing home for people with disabilities opens in Sunderland

Exemplar Health Care marked the official opening of Hylton Grange nursing home with a visit from the city's mayor, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, who performed the official ribbon cutting duties.

Hylton Grange offers support for adults living with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities including Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Without Hylton Grange, residents – who have complex and challenging care needs – would otherwise have a prolonged stay in hospital, away from their family and friends.

Split into three, ten-bed communities each of the 30 bedrooms has its own en-suite wet room.

Each unit has a communal dining room, lounge, quiet lounge, and a sensory bathroom. In addition, there is an activities hub, an accessible garden, hair salon and a therapy room providing a dedicated space for rehabilitation.

Speaking after the official opening ceremony, Cllr Trueman said: "I am delighted to open Hylton Grange, which is meeting demand for a high-quality care setting tailored to those with complex and long-term needs in the city.

"This new nursing home is an impressive building, tailored to the needs of the people living here with many small and thoughtful touches that will make day-to-day life far easier.

"The staff team’s passion and enthusiasm was inspiring, and I’m certain this will be a strong community asset for the future.”

City Mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, officially opens Hylton Grange nursing home.

The new £5.7m home has also created 100 new healthcare jobs in the local area and will feature a multi-disciplinary healthcare team.

The home has already recruited a mix of care, nursing, and therapeutic practitioners, including healthcare assistants, registered nurses, a physiotherapist, and an occupational therapist.

Home manager, Donna Davidson, said: "I am delighted to welcome the local community as we introduce a vital care service to the region.

"Our mission is to enhance the daily lives of our residents by offering individualised care that prioritises independence, fosters the development of essential life skills, and empowers individuals to lead fulfilling lives to the fullest extent possible.

“We are looking forward to collaborating closely with local health and social care professionals, our valued residents, their families, and the broader community. We want to make sure that local people receive excellent care whilst having their emotional and wellbeing needs met through strong connections to their own community.”

"As part of our commitment to creating high-quality jobs in the local area, we are looking for more people with a passion for care to join our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join a brand-new team, work in a state-of-the-art clinical environment, and to make a profound impact to the lives of people in our local community.”