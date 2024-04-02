New play equipment forms wave of improvements at historic Sunderland park
Young visitors to Backhouse Park have more to keep them entertained after the installation of new equipment in the play area.
Additions include children's fitness equipment as well as a wheelchair accessible roundabout.
It forms part of a wave of ongoing improvements at the park, which has entrances on Ryhope Road and in Ashbrooke, led by the dedicated East Rangers team and volunteers from ICOS (International Community Organisation of Sunderland).
With spring in bloom, it will see the start of a busy 12 months at the park, which will see the team organise at least 30 events, including eight educational workshops, tree planting, planting a wild meadow and installing at least ten hedgehog homes.
Park ranger Daniel Krzyszczak from ICOS said: "Children have already been enjoying the new equipment which is great to see. We have also just planted 100 tree saplings on the Glen Path side of the park.
"It's great to know that when my kids walk through this park in 20 years they will be grown trees."
The rangers have been working alongside St Michael's Ward councillors on the improvements.
Cllr Michael Dixon said: "Myself and ward colleagues, working with the Council and ICOS, have chosen to use a good proportion of our allocated ward budget towards the installation of new equipment in the play area of Backhouse Park.
"This has now been installed and we hope it provides enhanced enjoyment for families as we enter springtime, always a lovely time of year in the park.
"In addition, we are also funding the placement nearby of a column on which a CCTV camera will be fixed, the ducting and earthwork having already been completed."
Cllr Dixon added: "Like countless people of all ages I have a really close attachment to Backhouse Park, having lived in the locality since childhood.
"In recent years, the park has been greatly improved thanks to the tireless efforts of our East Rangers, led by Daniel Krzyszczak and his team of wonderful helpers, either local or from other countries. Daniel, who gets good support from the council's staff, has worked very closely with us as St Michael's councillors and has introduced many new ideas and projects, making the park so interesting.
"This follows on from the excellent and devoted work, over many years, by the Friends of the Park, with the late Mary Todner their driving force behind countless events."
Earth Day Picnic
Highlights of a busy calendar for the park include an Earth Day Picnic, which starts at 11am on Saturday, April 20, and is free to attend.
People can enjoy a healthy picnic, learn about bugs through an interactive workshop and plant their own herbs and vegetables. Attendees will include Durham Wildlife Trust, Groundwork, Climate Action North, Back on the Map and Newcastle Vegan Society.
Speaking about the future projects, Daniel said: "Our projects will bring together people from a variety of backgrounds, including refugees, asylum seekers, and local residents living in close proximity to create connection to a local green space.
"It will also increase their access to green space, as well as enabling them to learn new skills through taking part in project activities and get them to think more about climate change and make changes to their behaviour."
The events will also see the volunteers engage with local schools including St Aidan's, Hill View Juniors and ESPA as well as police cadets, local businesses and the University of Sunderland Students Union.
Rich History
The park has a long history in the city and was originally the garden for Ashburne House. Once the grounds for the grand family home of Thomas William Backhouse, he gifted the park, formerly Ashburne Park, to the Corporation of Sunderland in 1922 who named it Backhouse Park in his honour.
Hugely influential on Wearside, the Backhouses were Quaker bankers who had the house and gardens built for them. Passionate horticulturalists and botanists, they left a rich legacy in the city and it was philanthropist Edward Backhouse, who became one of the founding fathers of the Sunderland Echo in 1873.
