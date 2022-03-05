Work is now complete on three new play areas across Coalfields area of the city.

New equipment for a range of ages and abilities has now been installed in East Rainton, at Quarry House Lane Play Area and Elemore View Play Area.

The new upgraded parks offer swings and see-saws, as well as inclusive roundabouts and inclusive springies, which allow children to get on and off by themselves.

Sunderland City Council worked in partnership with Landscape Design Services who designed the sites.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, the local authority’s deputy leader, welcomed the changes as a big improvement for families in the area.

She said: “It is fantastic to see work complete on these play areas, which will provide a safe, inclusive and exciting place for the children of the area to meet and play.

“Initiatives to improve the health and wellbeing of all our citizens is a priority so this development is a welcome addition to the area.”

Councillors Juliana Heron and John Price at the play area at Keir Hardie Street.

Keir Hardie Play Area has also been completed in Houghton, with upgrades to the existing play area and introduction of new safety surfacing, swings, inclusive springies, and roundabout.

The council used Section 106 developer contributions secured from planning permission on land at Markle Grove (Avant Homes) and land North of Redburn Row (Persimmon Homes) to carry out delivery of the works.

More play areas across the city are set to be upgraded this year, with work due to be completed on nine play and urban games facilities in the west of the city.

Councillors James Blackburn, Iain Scott and Claire Rowntree at the play area at Quarry House Lane, East Rainton.

