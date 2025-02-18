New Metro train makes its Sunderland debut

One of the trains from the new Metro fleet has finally made its Sunderland debut.

The train ran in customer service between Sunderland and Newcastle International Airport for the first time today, February 18, marking another important step in the roll out of the new fleet.

The new Stadler train made its debut on the Sunderland line first thing this morning, running between South Hylton and serving Sunderland city centre before going all the way to Newcastle International Airport on the Green line.

This follows on from the first train running in service on 18 December last year.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, said it was delighted to bring the first new Metro train to Sunderland and that it marks the start of a new era for the Metro system.

After suffering multiple delays, it was the first of the Metro’s long-awaited new fleet to run on a Sunderland tracks, owned by Network Rail, which manages the line from Pelaw to South Hylton rather than Metro operator Nexus.

Designed by customers following an extensive customer consultation which resulted in over 23,000 responses, the new Metro trains has linear seating, mobile charging points, climate control, 44 digital CCTV cameras, battery technology, and new accessibility standards, including an automatic sliding step at each set of doors.

Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer, is building 46 new Metro trains for Nexus. Two thirds of that order is now complete and 13 new trains have been delivered, with 20 more to come before the end of the year.

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, said: “Metro passengers will, like me, welcome the fact the first new trains are now running between Sunderland and the Airport, so everyone can begin to see for themselves how we are transforming Metro.

“Our new trains are an icon for a modern North East going places in the world, so I am really pleased to see them crossing the Monkwearmouth Bridge beside Sunderland’s fast-growing Riverside district and picking up international visitors at the Airport.

“It is not easy bringing a new fleet into use on such a busy route where Metro runs in between intercity trains, and I know the Nexus team has worked hard with Network Rail to make this possible. I want to see the whole new fleet picking up passengers as soon as possible and this is a huge step towards achieving that.”

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “We’re delighted to put the new Metro train in service on our Sunderland line today, it’s fantastic to see it serving customers in the city.

“It was an historic moment for Metro to see the new train travelling across the River Wear with customers on board. It’s a great day for Sunderland. It was also fantastic to see the new train taking customers to Newcastle International Airport for the first time.

“The new trains will transform the customer experience, offering more comfort, more quality and more reliability.

“A vast amount of work has gone into this project, which is our biggest and most complex project since Metro was first built. The Sunderland line is managed by Network Rail and we have worked closely with them to get everything in place for the first train to enter their infrastructure in full customer service.

“The roll out of all 46 Stadler trains will be taking place in phases going forward, so customers will see the old and the new trains out together on the system. We aim to have 23 new train in service by the end of 2025 – which is half what we have on order.”

Cllr Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see the new Metro trains being rolled out to Sunderland. I know how much people across our city have been looking forward to their arrival.

“The Metro provides a vital lifeline for many in Sunderland and the introduction of the new trains should not only make for vastly better, more comfortable and more reliable journeys for the many passengers who rely on it, but will encourage more people to use the service.”

Alice Andreasen, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted to see passengers travelling to and from Newcastle Airport on a new Metro train for the first time.

“Reliable and efficient public transport links are essential for our passengers and workforce and they play a key role in our own strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2035.

“We look forward to seeing more of these modern, high-quality trains in operation across the Metro network as the rollout continues.”

Patrick Küng, project manager for Stadler, said: “As part of our ongoing partnership with Nexus, we are delighted to be supporting them on the entry of the new fleet into passenger service.

“Each unit brought in means that more passengers can enjoy these game-changing trains, which are more reliable, more comfortable and more geared to the 21st century traveller. Behind the scenes, we’re working on the preparation of further trains to ensure that there are more in the pipeline to be introduced over the coming weeks and months.”

The introduction of the new Metro trains will happen in phases in what is the biggest project in Metro’s history.

Half of the 46 new trains which are on order from Stadler are scheduled to be in service by the end of 2025.

Nexus aims to have all 46 new trains running in customer service over the next two years.