Over lockdown the former Grangetown Community Centre in Stannington Grove, Hill View, which has been a focal point of the community for more than 50 years, underwent a makeover to bring it up to date.

It was also given a new name, St Michael’s Community Centre, to reflect its position as the only community centre in the St Michael’s ward, with a new management committee also in place.

It’s now home to a host of groups offering all manner of services to the community and they held an open day to showcase their offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Michael's Community Centre in Stannington Grove recently held an open day

Denis Crompton, development worker, said: “The recent open day brought a very positive feedback from local residents who came along to have a look, and complimented the refurbishment of the Community Centre.

"Interest was gained in further bookings for children’s parties and new groups considering weekly room hire, while there was excellent publicity via the Christmas Post Box Trail and the festive characters that came along on the day.

"It was great to see organisations such as ICOS, Health Watch, HealthWorks, Little Company of Calm and Red Sky with their stalls promoting what they have to offer. Also present were those who are to base their weekly group activities at the centre such as Slimming World, Blue Watch Youth Centre, Police Cadets and Ashbrooke Yoga.”

Liz McEvoy, chair of the management committee, said: “It was great to see so many local residents at our recent open day and welcome them into their newly refurbished St Michael’s Community Centre.

The former Grangetown Community Centre has been re-named St Michael's Community Centre

"A visit from the Christmas bauble characters added to the festive fun. Residents got to meet all of the people and organisations offering services with their stalls. In addition, residents told us what else they would like to see happening in their centre including coffee mornings, baby and toddler groups, dancing and keep fit.

"The management team will be working hard in the New Year and along with our development worker, Denis Crompton, will always ensure you receive a friendly welcome. If you have any suggestions on what you would like to see at happening at the centre or wish to make a booking just drop us an email on [email protected] or message us on Facebook.”

Michael Dixon, on behalf of the St Michael’s ward councillors, said: “The centre on Stannington Grove has always held fond memories for ward residents, myself included.

"Like many others at the time my own children attended a lovely pre-school nursery before Hill View Infants had its own. Now with extensive recent improvements and a new development worker in place the story of the Community Centre enters a new phase. We are all looking forward to the centre, our only one in St Michael’s ward, extending its use to many groups of all ages who will always be made to feel very welcome.”

ICOS - international community organisation of Sunderland - at the open day

The community centre is also taking part in a Santa Post Box Trail in which young people can download an app to get a map of locations of 12 post boxes and have to take a photo of themselves at each box.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

The open day showcased the groups' offering to the community