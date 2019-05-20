New documentary on Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe set to be released by Netflix

A new Netflix series will explore the horrendous crimes of Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe - who is behind bars at Frankland Prison.

The new documentary on the mass murderer, who was convicted of killing 13 women, will also look into the crimes thought to have been committed by Sutcliffe, according to media reports.

The notorious killer is behind bars at HM Frankland Prison. Picture by PA

It will follow popular Netflix documentaries including Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Evil Genius.

The former lorry driver, who was arrested in 1981, is currently serving 20 life terms for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more.

Sutcliffe attacked his victims, most of whom were prostitutes who were mutilated and beaten to death, between 1975 and 1981.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia following his life sentence but was moved to Frankland Prison in Durham from Broadmoor psychiatric hospital in 2017 after a ruling that he was sane enough to be transferred.

Now aged 72, Sutcliffe was registered blind but is believed to have undergone laser eye surgery to save his sight at Sunderland Eye Infirmary two years ago.