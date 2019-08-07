New dad in plea for bionic hand which will "change his life" and help care for his son

Daniel Florence with baby Joshua

Daniel Florence, 26, now living in New Brancepeth, County Durham, is a quadruple amputee who had both legs below the knee, his right hand and fingers on his left hand amputated after contracted a form of meningitis when he was five-years-old.

Now that Daniel has a baby with his partner, Danielle Lilley, 24, he feels the bionic hand would make life better for his son, eight-month-old Joshua.

Daniel works full time in a bank and faces barriers daily through working and living with a disability with prosthetic legs and and electric wheelchair.

He said: “Until I had my little boy, I coped. You learn to do different things over time but when you’ve got a child, it’s different. It’s the little things that you notice you struggle with a bit more.”

He is fundraising for a bionic hand from Open Bionics which will cost around £10,000.

Daniel said: “With that hand my life would be improved immeasurably. It would allow me to do simple things like button a shirt, tie laces, chop food, even change the baby’s nappy on my own.”

Daniel is hoping the investment will give him the chance to bond with Joshua more. He said: “I think he is a little frustrated because he can’t get the same care from me.

“It will change my life with my partner too and it will stop her from being my carer essentially.”

Money has been raised through raffles and events in South Shields and County Durham.

Daniel said: “I’ve had quite a lot of help from the community in South Shields. Armstrong Hall The Lady's Darts New Shields and district invited me along to their event and presented me with a cheque for £460.

“My auntie, Lillian Spence, plays for the ladies darts and this is how they heard of it.”

Daniel's auntie, Lillian Spence, who plays for the ladies darts in Shields made the darts team aware of the fundraiser. Daniel was given a cheque by Gillian Capon and Pauline Wilson From left to right: Gillan Capon, Daniel Florence, Pauline Wilson and Laura Bond

Daniel also set up a Go Fund Me page in February and has since raised over £3,000. To donate visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/dh6cdy-give-danny-a-hand.