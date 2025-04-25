New Andy's Man Club to launch in Sunderland to help boost men's mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“It’s amazing what sitting in a room full of strangers, from all walks of life, and just chatting to other blokes can do for you,” said one of the Andy’s Man Club leaders as the suicide prevention charity prepares to open a new support group on Wearside.

A new Andy’s Man Club is starting in Sunderland | Submitted

Andy’s Man Club, which offers free peer-to-peer support, has already helped countless men in Sunderland with its groups at the Beacon of Light and Kayll Road Library, as well as at Souter Lighthouse and Washington.

To reach even more men, a new group is launching in Houghton.

Starting on Monday, May 12, it will be held at The Old Rectory and will be held at 7pm on Mondays thereafter, except Bank Holidays.

Any men aged 18 and over can attend - you can just turn up.

Chris Johnson currently runs the Beacon of Light Andy’s Man Club, the biggest in the North East, with Joel Carrick.

The groups are all run by volunteers who’ve struggled with mental health issues.

“Seeing the difference the group can make is incredible - and half the battle is just coming through the door for the first time,” said Chris. “These are difficult times we’re living in and people come with all sorts of problems.

“We’re a non-political group, but we chat through all manner of problems like poverty, housing, healthcare, addictions.

“After a few sessions you can really see the change in people. They go from people who don’t say three words to not being able to shut them up a few months later.”

Reaching thousands of men each week through its groups across the UK, Andy’s Man Club was set up by the family of Andrew Roberts who sadly took his own life aged just 23 in early 2016.

Andy’s family had no inkling that he was suffering or struggling to the extent that he would do this and, as a result, looked deeper into male suicide and men’s mental health.

They soon discovered that male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 54, with male mental health surrounded by well-ingrained cultural stigma in the UK.

Chris says it’s a stigma that needs to be dispelled, and is one that particularly affects Sunderland men.

“The North East, particularly Sunderland, has the highest death rate of 'death or despair' in the country, double the national average.

“During these difficult times it's set to soar and we want to reach as many men as possible to reduce that. The city’s future is looking bright in so many ways, but we still have problems, people battling with drink and alcohol problems.”

Speaking about the new Houghton club, he said: “We have a lot of men from the Houghton and coalfields areas who come to the Sunderland groups, so we know there is a need in that area.

“The Old Rectory is a great venue with a free car park and it’s got good bus links for people.”

*Andy’s Man Club starts at The Old Rectory, Houghton, at 7pm on Monday, May 12. All men are welcome.