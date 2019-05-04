New 20mph zones and speed bumps planned for Sunderland - this is where they will be

Have your say

Highways bosses have unveiled plans for new 20mph zones and ‘speed cushions’ in roads across the north of Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council has issued a new highways order outlining in detail where the measures are to be introduced.

New 20mph zones will be created covering dozens of streets in Castletown, Downhill, Hylton Castle North and South, Red House East and West, Town End Farm and Witherwack.

The move will also see pairs of speed bumps installed in Elmwood Avenue in Marley Pots and in two locations in Redcar Road, Hylton Red House.

Triple speed cushions will be installed in Blackwood Road, Town End Farm, and in Ramsgate Road, Redcar Road and Rotherfield Road, all in Hylton Red House.

A Sunderland City Council spokesman said the measures were part of a large-scale programme of highways work across the city: “In March this year, the City Council’s Cabinet approved a detailed programme of highways works over coming months.

The order will see new speed bumps installed in roads across North Sunderland

“This included nearly 250 resurfacing projects, a bridge maintenance programme, more residents parking zones and how the council would look at more 20mph zones, including outside schools.

“In recent years, dozens of schools – both primary and secondary – have become 20mph zones. These zones are popular with many parents, with the schools, and of course with pupils.

“Work is also continuing on other road safety measures, including speed cushions.

“For 20mph zones in residential areas, these are being considered because most residents do not like speeding vehicles near their homes.

In recent years, dozens of schools – both primary and secondary – have become 20mph zones. These zones are popular with many parents, with the schools, and of course with pupils. Sunderland City Council spokesman

“These zones also help protect vulnerable road users including children, pedestrians and cyclists.”

•Council bosses have also issued a highways order closing roads around the Stadium of Light for the Spice Girls concert on Thursday, June 6.

Roads including Millennium Way, Stadium Way and Sheepfolds North will be closed to protect pedestrians arriving at and leaving the show, while waiting restrictions will be in force on Newcastle Road and junction closures will be in place in Southwick.

The order will be in effect from one minute past noon on June 6 to 1am on June 7.