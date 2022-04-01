National Pet Month: Celebrating Sunderland's pets with 20 of your treasured photographs

The annual campaign is this year particularly focusing on education and support for pet owners, following research which revealed that those who have taken on new pets during the lockdowns are more likely to face challenges with their animals.

National Pet Month is co-ordinated by the National Office of Animal Health and Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.

The initiative aims promote responsible pet ownership, encourage fundraising for pet welfare charities and highlight the vital work of pet care specialists.

As the nation celebrates the special relationship families share with their pets, Echo readers have been sharing their favourite photographs,

And here are just some of your pet pictures to celebrate the great contribution animals bring to our lives. Click here to add your own to the post.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture used here, we received so many that we could not share them all at once! Keep your eyes peeled for a further Pet Month round-up in the future.

1. A sweet treat Lotus, age 4, cools off with his ice lolly. Photo: Hayley Tucker

2. A spring day Enjoying a trot through the daffodils. Darwin the dog. Photo: Kirsty Ashcroft

3. Snow dog Kheevie the Border Collie doesn't mind a bit of cold weather. Photo: Lois Spence

4. Tongues out Alan the Border Terrier, who is turning 9 this October. Photo: Natalie Parry