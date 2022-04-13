In honour of this year’s National Pet Day – which was on Monday, April 11 – we asked the readers to get in touch with pictures of their animal companions on the day they came home, versus today.

There were so many fantastic snaps from the past and present, we decided to dedicate a week of our Pets’ Corner feature to this series of pictures.

The National Pet Month initiative is also running this month (from April 1 until May 2). It champions and raises awareness of responsible pet ownership.

Here are some of your adorable photographs.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture featured here. We received so many images for National Pet Month and National Pet Day, we just couldn’t fit them all in! We’ll put together another Pets’ Corner round-up to share soon.

1. Watching you Willow has a beautiful coat - and piercing eyes too! Photo: Hazel Clark

2. Puppy eyes We could just give Luna a cuddle - then, and now. Photo: Joanna Lisa Todd

3. Double trouble Roxy and Rosie remain a double act to this day. Photo: Maureen Campbell

4. Poser Ruby is always camera ready. Photo: Hannah King