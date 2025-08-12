National Mackem Day: 17 things you'll only understand if you're a Mackem

2 . The excitement for walking over the new bridge

Sunderland is undergoing huge changes and one of the most talked about is the new bridge - officially called Keel Crossing - but unofficially called Regis Le Bridge. We'll be able to finally walk over it on August 22 for the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup. It's a temporary opening for one day for now, but once cosmetic works are finished you'll be able to walk from Keel Square to Sheepfolds in a few minutes. | Sunderland Echo