National Mackem Day: 17 things you'll only understand if you're a Mackem

From reminiscing about the smell of hops and the clip clop of the Vaux dray horses to risking fillings through a steady consumption of pink slices, there’s many things you’ll only understand if you’re lucky enough to be a Mackem.

On National Mackem Day, August 12, we’ve rounded up some of the weird and wonderful things associated with people from our city by the sea, from modern symbols of home to throwbacks from the past.

1. Missing the smell of hops

The much-loved Vaux Brewery operated in Sunderland for 162 years until its closure in 1999. It was once inextricably linked to the city: its distinctive smell filled the air on brewing days, its horses clip clopped around the streets delivering Samson, Lambtons, Double Maxim and more and its 9,000sq ft brewery dominated the skyline. Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. The excitement for walking over the new bridge

Sunderland is undergoing huge changes and one of the most talked about is the new bridge - officially called Keel Crossing - but unofficially called Regis Le Bridge. We'll be able to finally walk over it on August 22 for the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup. It's a temporary opening for one day for now, but once cosmetic works are finished you'll be able to walk from Keel Square to Sheepfolds in a few minutes. | Sunderland Echo

3. Marvelling at the Roker Park tap

For kids in the '80s and' 90s the wondrous tap in the Roker Park boating lake was something to scratch your head over. How did it manage to float mid air? Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. The pleasure and pain of being a Sunderland fan

Being an SAFC fan isn't easy, but the unbridled joy of a win - and making it back into the Premier League - makes it worthwhile for the club's fans. Such is SAFC fans' passion for their team that fellow fans, and international production company Fulwell 73, created three series of Sunderland 'Til I Die on Netflix which captured the highs and lows of being a Black Cat. Photo by Josh Bewick Photography. Photo: Josh Bewick Photography

