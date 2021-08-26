Echo readers have been sharing their best pet pictures for National Dog Day.

National Dog Day: 20 pictures of Sunderland's perfect pooches

It’s time to celebrate your beloved family pets as National Dog Day arrives for 2021.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:55 am

Founded in 2004, the annual celebration looks to honour dogs of all breeds and help the public recognise the number of four-legged friends that need to be rescued every year.

So we put the call out for the Sunderland Echo readers to introduce us to their paw-some pooches – and hundreds of you got in touch to share treasured photographs and memories of your best pals.

We’ve rounded up just some of the happy hounds into a picture special to mark the celebration in style.

Check out the pictures and add your own to our post on Facebook here. Thank you to everyone who contributed; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

1. Tongues out!

Spud enjoys the sunshine.

Photo: Stephanie Hahn

2. King

Arthur surveys his domain ...

Photo: Toni Terry

3. Putting her paws up

Bella, age 3, kicks back.

Photo: Kay Redman

4. Walkies

Chester the Border Collie enjoys an adventure.

Photo: Sarah Coyne

