Hope 4 Kidz founder Viv Watts.

Viv Watts, founder and chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, has been named as a Points of Light award winner – after her charity delivered financial support, access to leisure activities and day trips to over 86,000 disadvantaged and disabled children.

Viv founded the charity in 2007 to improve the wellbeing of young people affected by long-term illness, physical or mental disabilities, poverty or abuse, and aims to give the best means of support required for each individual circumstance.

The charity is supported by a team of 25 volunteers and not only helps to provide financial support to families but also offers workshops and family fun sessions and days, which can include baby massage, cookery lessons, dance, yoga and a range of other activities, often attracting up to 400 families for each event.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz, with toys at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Viv also supports and fundraises for disability football teams to provide kit and equipment.

In addition, Viv also runs the Sunderland Echo’s annual appeals for Christmas gifts and Easter Eggs – distributing thousands of donations by readers to hospitals, refuges, hospices and children services.

She has also fundraised for hospital equipment and medical research, including raising over £125,000 in an appeal to support a child diagnosed with Duchenne.

Points of Light awards are made by the Prime Minister’s Office and are aimed at recognising outstanding individual volunteers who are making a positive contribution to their community.

Viv said: “It is an absolute delight and a total surprise to have been recognised by the Prime Minister in this way and something which I am extremely grateful for.

“As someone who has worked with a small, local charity for a number of years you just get on with the job and try to make a difference.

“This is a real treasure and something that I will absolutely treasure.”

Congratulating Viv on her award, Julie Elliott, Viv’s local MP for Sunderland Central said: “I am delighted that Viv has been recognised with this award.

“She has made a very significant contribution to enriching the lives of thousands of children and families and thoroughly deserves this recognition for her tireless commitment to the children of the North East.”

Hope 4 Kidz, which is based at Bridge House, off Bedford Street, Sunderland, was established by Viv in 2007 with the aim of supporting the well-being of children and young people facing a range of challenges – from poverty and abuse to physical or mental disabilities.

As the name suggests, it works to give children and young people a sense of ‘hope for their future’.

Viv describes her organisation as ‘a small charity with a big heart.’

Last Easter, the charity and the Echo worked together to collect and distribute over 3,000 Easter Eggs to youngsters all over the area.

This followed on from over 4,500 Christmas presents which were donated and shared out in the annual festive presents appeal.