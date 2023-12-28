A woman who has brought joy into the lives of thousands of disadvantaged children in Sunderland through her charity work, has received a national award.

Viv Watts with some of the toys donated to the Christmas appeal.

Viv Watts is the founder and chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz - the charity behind the Echo’s annual Christmas toy appeal and Easter Egg collection – has received a Points of Light award.

Since it was founded in 2007, Hope 4 Kidze has delivered financial support, access to leisure activities and day trips to over 86,000 disadvantaged and disabled children – worth over £2m.

She was presented with the award – made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunka – by Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott.

Hope 4 Kidz founder Viv Watts receives her Points of Light award from Julie Elliott MP.

Viv founded the charity to improve the wellbeing of young people affected by long-term illness, physical or mental disabilities, poverty or abuse.

The charity is supported by a team of 25 volunteers and not only helps to provide financial support to families but also offers workshops and family fun sessions and days, which can include baby massage, cookery lessons, dance, yoga and a range of other activities, often attracting up to 400 families for each event.

This year, the Echo’s annual Christmas toy appeal saw over 5,000 presents – worth over £35,000 – go to needy youngsters on Christmas Day.

Points of Light awards are made by the Prime Minister’s Office and are aimed at recognising outstanding individual volunteers who are making a positive contribution to their community.

Viv said: “It is an absolute delight and a total surprise to have been recognised by the Prime Minister in this way and something which I am extremely grateful for.

“As someone who has worked with a small, local charity for a number of years you just get on with the job and try to make a difference in your community.

"The highlight was the invitation to the Downing Street Christmas Festival for the switch on of the Christmas Lights and meeting The Prime Minister.

“This is a real treasure and something I will absolutely treasure.”

Congratulating Viv on her award, Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott, said: “I am delighted that Viv has been recognised with this award.

“She has made a very significant contribution to enriching the lives of thousands of children and families and thoroughly deserves this recognition for her tireless commitment to the children of the North East.”

Hope 4 Kidz, which is based at Bridge House, Sunderland, was established by Viv in 2007 with the aim of supporting the well-being of children and young people facing a range of challenges – from poverty and abuse to physical or mental disabilities.

As the name suggests, it works to give children and young people a sense of ‘hope for their future’.

Viv describes her organisation as ‘a small charity with a big heart.’

As well as this year’s Christmas appeal, last Easter, the charity and the Gazette worked together to collect and distribute over 3,000 Easter Eggs to youngsters all over the area.