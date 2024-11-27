“I don’t like to think of people going without at Christmas” - the words of 10-year-old Rhys Watson who is taking on his second walking challenge in the last two months to help ensure homeless people and those suffering from food poverty get to enjoy a Christmas dinner this festive season.

Rhys, who lives in Pennywell and attends Christ’s College, is going to be joined on Friday November 29 by teachers from his school to trek six miles through the city and along the coast to Seaburn to raise money for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen’s Christmas dinner appeal.

Gabrielle and Rhys will make the seven-mile trek for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen | Ashleigh Richardson

The Soup Kitchen’s Christmas dinner appeal is looking to raise £10 per person to cover the cost of a three course Christmas meal “with all the trimmings” for those in need.

In September Rhys and his sister Gabrielle completed a seven mile walk to raise money for the charity and when he saw their new appeal, Rhys made it his mission to get his walking shoes back on and do what he can to help.

“I’ve recently seen a few people homeless on the streets in the city centre and I feel really bad for people in need,” said Rhys.

“I particularly don’t like to think of people going without at Christmas and I wanted to do something to help.

“The walk in September was hard, but I’m looking forward to helping the Christmas dinner appeal,” he added.

Rhys and Gabrielle on their last fundraising walk for the Soup Kitchen. | Claire Watson.

Kind hearted Rhys has already displayed his caring nature after helping his mother Claire Watson, who takes part in the Olio scheme; collecting food five times a week from supermarkets and distributing it to those who most need it.

Claire said: “Rhys has always helped with the Olio initiative, collecting the food from Iceland and helping to sort it for people to collect.

“What Rhys is doing with these walks for the Soup Kitchen is amazing and I’m really proud of him.

“Gabrielle did the last work and has helped to organise this one, but she can’t take part as she is unwell.”

The Soup Kitchen will be providing a take away Christmas dinner service on December 23 with a sit down dinner service from their new community hub on High Street West on Christmas day.

Assistant CEO Ashleigh Richardson said: “Rhys and Gabrielle’s enthusiasm to support the Soup Kitchen is absolutely incredible and it’s fantastic that they have organised this second walk to support our Christmas dinner appeal.”

Whilst the Soup Kitchen does support people who are homeless, Ashleigh stressed the service is “for anyone who is suffering from food poverty”.

She added: “We are seeing an increase in need and a change in need, with more working families needing help with food as they pay all of their bills and money is starting to run out at the end of each month.”

You can donate to Rhys’s efforts via his GoFundMe page.

Anyone needing help or who wants to donate food direct to the Soup Kitchen should contact them via their Facebook page.

You can also call into their hub on High Street West between midday and 3pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.