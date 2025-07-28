“I’m taking part in the walk because I’m inspired every single day by my dad, Kevin. Despite living with Parkinson’s, he continues to live his life to the fullest” - the words of Matt Ramsey as he encourages people to join him at a major walk to raise funds for a nurse appeal.

Matt, 27, from Sunderland, and his dad, Kevin, who lives with Parkinson’s, are preparing to take part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland on Sunday 14 September.

They’re encouraging others to join them in supporting Parkinson’s UK’s Nurse Appeal, which is aiming to raise £9m to fund Parkinson's nurses and other specialists.

Parkinson’s specialists are a lifeline for the 166,000 people in the UK living with Parkinson’s, but currently over 30,000 people with the condition lack access to them.

The nationwide shortage in specialists plus a lack of understanding of Parkinson’s among other health and care professionals means that around 1 in 5 people with the condition are missing out on the expert care they desperately need.

Matt said: “I’m taking part in the walk because I’m inspired every single day by my dad, Kevin. Despite living with Parkinson’s, he continues to live his life to the fullest.

“Parkinson’s UK has been a massive help to my dad. With the Foundation of Light, they helped set up a walking football team for people with neurological conditions in the Sunderland area. I think it’s a brilliant way to stay active and feel connected.

“What matters most to me is the work Parkinson’s UK does nationally. While my dad is doing well, many others with more advanced Parkinson’s aren’t as fortunate. That’s why I’m determined to support the charity and help them reach more people.”

With the condition becoming more prevalent, the need for more specialists becomes increasingly important. Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund vital new specialist care experts such as Parkinson’s nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.

Matt added:“I know first-hand that living with Parkinson’s is difficult, and in my eyes, Parkinson’s UK is helping to take some of that weight off for so many people. The work they do is extraordinary, and it’s so important they get the support they need.

“Fundraising through events like Walk for Parkinson’s doesn’t just help raise money for new nurses, it also sends a strong message of support to everyone in the Parkinson’s community. The more people who get involved, the bigger the impact.”

Sam Johnston, Community Fundraiser - North East at Parkinson’s UK, said:“It’s inspiring to have people like Matt and Kevin sign up for Walk for Parkinson’s to help raise money for Parkinson’s UK’s Nurse Appeal.”

“We hope as many people as possible will come along to take part in the walk, which promises to be lots of fun. We’re also keen to hear from anyone who would be interested in volunteering to support the smooth running of the event.”

Walk for Parkinson’s

Walk for Parkinson’s at Herrington Country Park will take place on Sunday 14 September, with two routes available: a shorter 2.4 mile route and a longer, 4.8 mile route. It costs just £12 for adults to sign up, while entry is free for under 18s. Registration is open until 7 September 2025.

All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day. As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day.

To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons or email: [email protected]

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.