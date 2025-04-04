Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a doctor who changed the face of palliative care in Sunderland.

St Clare's twenty fifth anniversary held at Jarrow School. President, Prof Tim Lovel. | National World

Dr Tim Lovel passed away peacefully aged 89, leaving behind a legacy of care that’s helped countless families across the area as they deal with the loss of a loved one.

The former GP, who chose to specialise in palliative care, played a key role in helping St Benedict’s Hospice become what it is today, including its move from the old Monkwearmouth Hospital site to its excellent facilities at Ryhope.

Sunderland businesswoman Lucy is fundraising in her dad's memory | Submitted

He worked as Medical Director of St Benedict’s from 1988 until his retirement in 2000, continuing as a director of the hospice until 2017. He also worked with other hospices throughout the North East and internationally.

Daughter Lucy McKelvey, and her four siblings moved with their dad, and mum Diana, from Hampshire to Sunderland in 1988 so that Dr Lovel could join the team at St Benedict’s, which was then in its early days.

The opening of St Benedict’s Hospice in June 1994. Pictured: Martyn Lewis and his wife, Liz (second right) with Lorraine Lambert, Ann and Peter Johnson, Tim Lovel and Jim Gardner at the official opening. | Sunderland Echo

“He was a GP for more than 30 years, but increasingly took on the care of all the practice’s terminally-ill patients,” explained Lucy. “Dad was very much in medicine to care for the person, rather than just fixing the illness.

“He really helped make the hospice what it is today and did so much PR work, he really wanted Sunderland to know what was on its doorstep - and just how important it was.”

Dr Lovel, who read medicine at Oxford University, was hugely respected in his field and in 1995 he became Professor of Palliative Care at Sunderland University and was subsequently awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science at the university in 2001.

St Clare's twenty fifth anniversary held at Jarrow School. President, Prof Tim Lovel with wife Diana Lovel. | National World

He was also medical director of St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow for many years, as well as hospices in Stockton and Hartlepool.

Lucy, who owns the Lucy Locket Land shop in Dovedale Road, Seaburn Dene, added: “He was such a loving man. He always said that, as a doctor, his most important piece of equipment was his chair. You sit down next to the patient, hold their hand, and talk to them. You don’t just stand at the end of the bed and diagnose their illness, you speak to the individual.

“He said we all die, but we all have the right to die in peace, in calm and in comfort.”

A 1994 cheque presentation. The hospice's clinical director, Dr Tim Lovel (right), was presented with the cheques by the Duchess of Norfolk, chairman of Help the Hospices, and Ron Shiel, North of England Building Society chairman. | Sunderland Echo

Aside from palliative care and being a family man, the grandfather’s other great passion was pigeon racing and he was a member of North of England Homing Union (NEHU), helping to set up a big futurity race.

Paying tribute to Dr Lovel, the union said: “Fly high, Tim. You were one of the nicest gentlemen in our sport.”

The eldest son of a farming family, Dr Lovel also had an interest in other birds and was one of the founders of conservation charity, the World Pheasant Association.

To help raise funds for St Benedict’s Hospice, Lucy is hosting an All Day Knit Group at her shop from 10.30am to 5pm this Saturday, April 5 and the normal fee of £4 will go direct to the hospice.

You can either pay in cash on the day or via the JustGiving Fundraising page.

As part of the day, My Sisters Kitchen will be donating sweet treats for the event and Suzy’s Bears will have a pop-up shop, along with clothing knitted from Shetland wool.

There will also be a raffle. All are welcome.