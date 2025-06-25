My cancer is incurable but I want to give something back to help other cancer patients
John, 58, was diagnosed with Myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2019, and since then has undergone a range of treatments at the hospital’s cancer unit.
John, 58, said: “I’ve been told my cancer is treatable, but not curable. Myeloma is a type of cancer which is often misdiagnosed. You can often get pain in your back or a feeling of needing to dash to the toilet.
“My diagnosis was made after I developed what was believed to be kidney disease.”
After an initial six months of chemotherapy, John received stem cell treatment, which saw his cancer go into remission for three years. Sadly the cancer has returned and John is currently undergoing another gruelling bout of chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment.
The side effects of the treatment have left John with severe low blood pressure and neuropathy, which causes debilitating pain in his nerve endings.
John said: “The chemotherapy can extend my life, but it’s such a tough thing to get through.”
Despite his own health challenges, selfless John and his wife Leigh, 56, have raised £2,300 for the Phoenix Unit, who specialise in cancer treatment at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Despite living in South Hetton, the couple class the Prior in Moorside as their local hostelry, and with the support of the pub they hosted a race and raffle night.
John said: “The event was really well attended and people travelled from all over the region to show their support. Local businesses donated loads of prizes, including a friend who donated a weekend retreat at their country cottage.
“The staff at the Phoenix Unit have been really good and willing to go the extra mile. When I go in for treatment, the treatment itself may only last about 15 minutes but you might be in there for four or five hours by the time all the tests are done.
“I want to help make other cancer patients experience as pleasant as possible and so hopefully this money can help to buy the little extras like reclining chairs and televisions for people to watch.”
Leigh added: “It was an amazing night. John wasn’t able to stay all night, but he was a submariner and he was thrilled to see some of his former colleagues at the event.
“The nurses and staff at the Phoenix Unit are amazing and their care is immense.”
