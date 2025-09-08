I'm proud to be from Sunderland, says Dave Stewart at Music Wall of Fame unveiling

Sunderland has a new Wall of Fame celebrating its greatest musicians - with Mackem legend Dave Stewart on hand to unveil the wall as the first inductee.

Ahead of performing two sold-out shows at The Fire Station last weekend with his new album Dave Does Dylan, the local music icon was unveiled as the very first member of the Sunderland Music Wall of Fame.

Barnes-born Dave rose to global fame as one half of Eurythmics, selling over 100 million records worldwide alongside Annie Lennox, with hits including Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), Here Comes the Rain Again and Would I Lie to You?

Beyond Eurythmics, Stewart has enjoyed an incredible career as a producer and collaborator, working with artists such as Tom Petty, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Bryan Ferry and Aretha Franklin.

The new public art, created by renowned local artist and illustrator Kathryn Robertson, is located outside of The Fire Station in Sunderland’s Cultural Quarter and has been designed to celebrate the city’s rich musical heritage.

It was commissioned by Sunderland Music City and Culture Quarter, which operates The Fire Station.

The unveiling was marked by a choreographed dance performance of Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by Arts North Studios students, paying tribute to Stewart’s enduring legacy with Eurythmics.

Andrew Dipper, Marketing Director at Culture Quarter and Sunderland Music City said: “Dave Stewart is a global music icon. He’s written so many amazing songs and produced some of the biggest legends in music.

“Dave has given so much back to Sunderland over the years, and we are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to come back home to not only perform two sold-out nights at The Fire Station, but unveil his mural on the Sunderland Music Wall of Fame.”

Speaking at the unveiling, Stewart said: “Sunderland is a Music City, I’ve always known that being a musician. I’m proud to be from Sunderland, I always have been.”

The Sunderland Music Wall of Fame will continue to grow as the blank frames are populated with future inductees, representing the breadth of talent the city has produced over the years.

A mural surrounding the Wall of Fame will be fully completed next week, transforming a former substation into a new cultural landmark for residents and visitors alike.