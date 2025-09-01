Sunderland music legend Dave Stewart is teaming up with the University of Sunderland and The Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME) to help unearth the next generation of Mackem musicians.

Dave made his name alongside Annie Lennox as part of the internationally acclaimed band the Eurythmics before going on to enjoy success as a solo artist.

Dave Stewart has teamed up with the The Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME) and the University of Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

Barnes born Dave has written songs enjoyed by a global audience, but has never forgotten his roots and still makes regular trips back to Sunderland.

The multi-million-selling artist is currently enjoying six weeks back in his home city, grabbing coffee at his favourite spots like Fausto and Pop Recs, watching Premier League football on home turf, and discovering new additions like Ember at Sheepfolds and Mogi in Chester Road.

He’s also found time during his summer in Sunderland to work on a unique module with Sunderland-based music college NAME.

Set up four years ago by Barry Hyde, one quarter of The Futureheads, and Dan Donnelly, who’s had a long career in bands such as Levellers, The Wonder Stuff and The Celtic Social Club, they pooled their extensive knowledge in the music industry to create NAME.

Based across three sites - on the top floor of The Fire Station, Birdland Studios above The Peacock pub and at the University's St Peter’s Campus - the college offers a cutting-edge modern music industries higher education programme, delivered with partners The University of Sunderland.

Dave is working with the team to curate a new module for third year students called Collaborative Songwriting with Dave Stewart.

As part of the module, Dave draws on his four decades of experience in the music industry, working with big hitters like Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Bryan Ferry, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani and many, many more, as well his work with lesser-known artists as they embark on the journey of songwriting together, from the kernel of an idea to reaching No 1 in the charts.

The course also looks at Dave’s extensive work for music in movies, musicals and his friendship with Nelson Mandela, which led to him using the former South African president’s prison number as a telephone number for the 46664 campaign, a global anti-AIDS initiative in which he worked alongside artists like Paul McCartney, Bono and Edge.

Dave said it was great to see more of a focus on the creative industries in Sunderland.

He added: “Creativity and that way of thinking has been underrepresented for many years. Now you have lots and lots of little creative companies - places like Pop Recs - that have exploded.”

Whilst home, Dave also made a surprise appearance on stage with fellow Mackem talent Tom A. Smith who will be playing Dave in a film about his colourful life growing up in Sunderland.

Dan from NAME said: “It’s such a privilege to be working with Dave on this - it’s like having a Jedi on the team.

“Dave already had the idea of starting a song-writing school online, but as we already have a school up and running and staff it made sense to incorporate it as a degree module and we got the ball rolling.

“It’s a really unique module and gives students an insight into the different interpersonal skills needed to collaborate with someone - and the different types of collaborative work.”

Lee Hall, Head of the School of Media and Creative Industries at the University, said: "Our partners NAME have one foot on the ground - teaching the realities of thriving in the tough music industry - and one foot in the door with amazing connections providing rare insight and access.

"This collaboration with a true legend of the music industry reflects our shared goals and is typical of the life-changing experiences University of Sunderland students can expect. Our graduates should leave us with real-world skills and unlimited ambition."

At the end of the module, which starts this September (2025), students will create a collaborative song, one of which will be presented with a Dave Stewart award.

This comes as Sunderland is celebrating a Year of Music running until July 2026 after the city was awarded Music City status earlier this year.