You can enjoy some of the area’s brightest talent as a new music festival returns to the city centre.

The first Roulette Festival took place last year and, following its success, returns for a second outing this May.

Championing musicians from Sunderland and the surrounding areas, the festival was created in 2024 by students from Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), based at the Fire Station, as part of their Festival Curation module.

It proved a hit, selling out the inaugural event and leading to fringe events.

Now, it’s back for 2025 with a lineup of more than 20 local musicians performing across three stages in a day of live music for the city.

Roulette Festival returns on Saturday May 3 at Independent in Holmeside, with tickets priced £15 for a day of live music.

The 2025 Lineup:

● Patrick Gosling

● Dead Wet Things

● Post Rome

● Swindled

● Park View

● Camel Island

● House Proud

● Claudia

● Black Rain

● Solstice

● Slate Label

● Spacecadetbloom

● Social Youth Cult

● Slalom D

● Exit

● Zuoliya

● Beneath The Collapse

The team is hoping to build on the success of the first Roulette Festival to make it a regular event as part of Sunderland’s new status as a Music City.

Marcia Hidson, Roulette Festival co-director, said: “The theme of Roulette Festival has no links to gambling itself in any way, but is being utilised in reference to the ‘gamble’ of genres present in the lineup, one moment you may have a harsh, yet groovy blend of various metal genres, and sassy, gritty blues immediately after.”

Speaking about the ethos of the festival, she said: “We desire to further establish a culture of uplifting quality North East, grassroots bands who deserve attention, and reduce the emphasis on ‘it’s who you know’ based success in the industry.”

Tickets

Roulette Festival takes place from 2pm on Saturday, May 3 at Independent in Holmeside.

Tickets are priced £15 from Fatsoma.