Music City: Sunderland AFC players show their support

Sunderland was granted the title last week by the international Music Cities Network, becoming only the second UK city after Manchester to become part of the network. There’s a five-year strategy in place to help build on and build up the city’s music scene which would lead to a wave of economic, social and cultural benefits.
1. Music United
Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Music City come together to celebrate the city’s acceptance into the Music Cities Network. | SAFC
2. Red and white army
All of the Sunderland squad – including stars Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isador – wore Sunderland Music City t-shirts for the pre-match warm-up, as did Samson and Delila. | SAFC
3. Wear your colours with pride
The t-shirts have been signed by the players and will now be auctioned off with all funds going to local music organisations in the city. | SAFC
4. Sing your heart out!
A giant record with the words ‘Sing Your Heart Out For The Lads’ adorned the centre circle thanks to volunteers from The Bunker. | SAFC
