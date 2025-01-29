Music City: Sunderland AFC players show their support

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:36 BST

Black Cat players banged the drum for Sunderland’s new Music City status ahead of Saturday’s match against Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland was granted the title last week by the international Music Cities Network, becoming only the second UK city after Manchester to become part of the network. There’s a five-year strategy in place to help build on and build up the city’s music scene which would lead to a wave of economic, social and cultural benefits.

Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Music City come together to celebrate the city's acceptance into the Music Cities Network.

1. Music United

Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Music City come together to celebrate the city’s acceptance into the Music Cities Network. | SAFC

All of the Sunderland squad – including stars Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isador – wore Sunderland Music City t-shirts for the pre-match warm-up, as did Samson and Delila.

Red and white army

All of the Sunderland squad – including stars Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isador – wore Sunderland Music City t-shirts for the pre-match warm-up, as did Samson and Delila. | SAFC

The t-shirts have been signed by the players and will now be auctioned off with all funds going to local music organisations in the city.

Wear your colours with pride

The t-shirts have been signed by the players and will now be auctioned off with all funds going to local music organisations in the city. | SAFC

A giant record with the words ‘Sing Your Heart Out For The Lads’ adorned the centre circle thanks to volunteers from The Bunker.

Sing your heart out!

A giant record with the words ‘Sing Your Heart Out For The Lads’ adorned the centre circle thanks to volunteers from The Bunker. | SAFC

