Mum shares video of Bradley Lowery as England mascot as team's historic win sees them into Euro 2020 quarter-final

In March 2017, Bradley touched the hearts of the nation as he led out the England team at Wembley for their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania by the side of ‘best friend’ Jermain Defoe OBE.

Tragically, the youngster lost his battle with neuroblastoma months later on July 7 age just six years old.

As supporters across the country cheered the Three Lions historic victory against Germany, mum Gemma Lowery shared a short video of the then-five-year-old Bradley saluting in his full England strip.

Before the game, the Bradley Lowery Foundation Twitter shared pictures of the youngster as England mascot and shared a message of support for Gareth Southgate’s team.

The post reads: “We want to wish England a huge GOOD LUCK for tonight's game against Germany!

“Bradley will be cheering you on for definite!”

England's Jermain Defoe with mascot Bradley Lowery during the World Cup Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium, London, in 2017. Also pictured with mum Gemma Lowery.

The keen football fan, from Blackhall, formed a close friendship with then-Sunderland AFC striker Defoe after the two met when Bradley acted as mascot at the Stadium of Light for his beloved Black Cats.

In the wake of Bradley’s death, his family channelled their grief into the creation of a charity in his name.

His lasting legacy, the Bradley Lowery Foundation, has supported poorly children who face a range of challenges in fundraising for treatment and equipment, developed a holiday home in Scarborough so families can make precious memories, and launched a support line for the parents of children with cancer.

For more information about the Bradley Lowery Foundation and its work, click here.