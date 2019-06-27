Mum of soldier killed in Iraq appeals for community to support annual Armed Forces weekend in Sunderland
The mum of one of the youngest British soldiers killed in the Iraq war has urged people to come along to this year’s Armed Forces weekend event in Sunderland.
Janice Procter lost her son Private Michael Tench in January 2007, when he was just 18.
Pte Tench died from injuries sustained from an Improvised Explosive Device placed at a roadside in Basrah City, Southern Iraq.
Since then she has devoted her life to helping military service personnel and once again she has helped organise the annual Armed Forces event in Sunderland, along with Paul Jasper.
Now in its ninth year, the event will be held at Seaburn Recreation Ground, from Friday, June 28, until Sunday, June 30.
It will begin at 6.30pm on the Friday with a flag raising ceremony, with a 150-strong Rock Choir and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band to perform.
The event will also feature a military march and entertainment including dancers, singers and live music.
Paul – who has 24 years in the Light Infantry – and Janice spend a year organising the popular event along with a team of volunteers.
Janice hopes that this year's event will be well supported once again and urged people to come along to honour the contribution of the Armed Forces.
Janice, 57, from Washington, said: “The event for me is about remembering the fallen and our loss, but it is also about celebrating our uniformed personnel.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to those who have supported us over the last nine years.
“It's fantastic to see the support shown from public who turn out year after year, as well as our volunteers.”
The event will also include a dog show, a football tournament and Salvation Army band show
Janice added: “There is fantastic entertainment throughout weekend with something for everyone.
“The event brings communties together and I would like to see everybody get involved.
“We have had a great amount of support from the comunity over the years and it would be great to see that continue.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the event or those wishing to have a stall, is asked to contact Janice directly before Wednesday, June 26, on: 07525060209.