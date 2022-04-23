Mum of one-punch victim Kristian Thompson talks of her hopes on his 30th birthday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxine Thompson-Curl, from South Shields, set up One Punch UK in 2015 after the tragic loss of her son Kristian Thompson in July 2011. It became a charity two years later.

Kristian was just 19 when he died ten months after suffering devastating injuries when he was attacked on a night out with friends in Consett .

He spent five days in a coma and underwent surgery to remove part of his skull, and the front lobe of his brain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His attacker Mark Berry was given a sentence of just over two years.

Maxine said she had been anticipating today for days.

"It started at the beginning of the week – my heart is all over the place,” she said.

The family had a get-together with friends to mark Kristian’s 21 birthday but birthdays since have been more low-key.

Kristian with girlfriend Emily

This year, Kristian’s friends are holding a casino night at Eve’s Emporium in Gateshead to mark what should have been the start of his fourth decade.

“We reckoned he would have wanted to go to Las Vegas for his birthday, so that is what they are doing,” said Maxine.

Maxine has paid for the catering but she and husband Tony will not be attending: “We are going to go out with family through the day and then disappear off to the caravan in Ripon,” she said.

The Vegas theme has been extended to the family home, with American flags and red, white and blue flowers in the back garden, while family friend Jessica Firth has produced a stunning new portrait of Kristian for the family.

A cuddly dragon made from some of Kristian's clothes to mark his St George's Day birthday

One Punch UK is working with schools and door security providers in the region to highlight the harm even a single punch can do and Maxine said the thought that the charity’s work was helping to save other families from the trauma she and Tony have suffered would be a consolation on what was going to be a hard day.

“My dream is always to make it bigger, to make it better, but I do take consolation from the fact we are doing something positive,” she said.

"There are still very limited resources and support for people who are living with the result of an attack.”

The cake for this evening's Vegas-themed party

Maxine hopes the charity will be able to set up a dedicated facility to help people facing the challenges that Kristian did in the months before his death.

“The provision for people with brain injuries is really desperate – Kristian survived for ten months and he was moved on from one place to the next,” she said.

"One thing I would love is to have a provision up here that is doing the right things – that is top of my list.

Maxine is proud that the charity has made it through a punishing period, with lockdown having a major impact on fundraising: “We are still here, even though I don’t know how,” she said.

“It has been a tough couple of years.”

Anyone interested in donating to the charity or coming on board as a sponsor is asked to contact One Punch UK directly via www.onepunch.org.uk

US-themed decorations in the garden and some of the goodies for this evening's casino night

One Punch UK has produced plaques and badges showing wearers and institutions are One Punch Aware