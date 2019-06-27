Mum of 10-year-old girl knocked unconscious following Sunderland hit-and-run backs call for safety measures on accident blackspot
The mum of a little girl who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident has welcomed a call to reduce the speed limit on the same road.
Bobbie Tighe, 10, was crossing Redcar Road in Red House on her way home from school when she was hit by disqualified driver Joanne Beven.
Beven, 41, failed to stop and report the accident, which happened on November 6, 2018, and left Bobbie lying unconscious in the middle of the road.
Beven was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The brave little girl suffered a fractured pelvis, soft tissue injuries and minor head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Now back at school, Bobbie is recovering well but has been plagued by nightmares of the ordeal.
Following the incident, a petition was launched by campaigners who want to see the speed limit on Redcar Road reduced to 20mph and speed bumps put in.
The call has been led by Southwick Labour councillor Alex Samuels, with the petition gathering more than 200 signatures.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Campaigners felt that the road had become an accident blackspot and that it is only a matter of time until another person is seriously hurt.
Now Sunderland council officers have confirmed that they will consider imposing safety measures such as a 20mph speed limit and speed cushions.
The news has been welcomed by Bobbie’s mum Samantha Tighe, 29, who says she is 100% behind the call.
She said: “It would just be a relief if the measures were introduced as it may prevent someone else getting hurt.
“It has been a long time coming as the road is really bad with people driving so fast. I am excited to hear that safety measures are being considered.”
Although Bobbie looks set to make a full recovery, mum Samantha says she still needs to walk her to school each day. She said: “She is still having nightmares and I still have to take her in each day, but she is doing absolutely amazing and has even started doing PE lessons again. She is such a brave little girl.”