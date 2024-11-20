Alison Rudkin, whose son, 13-year-old Gregg McGuire, was tragically killed by reckless driver Kayn Galer in August 2022.

MP for Washington and Gateshead South, Sharon Hodgson, is highlighting Road Safety Awareness Week in memory of a young boy tragically killed by a reckless driver.

Road Safety Week is dedicated to road victims and raising awareness of the devastating toll of crashes and road-related injuries and deaths.

It also offers an opportunity to commemorate the fantastic work of those who offer profound support to those affected by deaths and injuries.

Galer, who had received two police driving-related warnings prior to this fatal incident, received a nine-month standard determinate sentence, which was served in a Youth Offenders Institution.

Shockingly, he was released after serving just 4.5 months of his nine-month sentence, and the terms of his licence which prohibited him from being in Washington ended at the end of April earlier this year, meaning he is now able to walk around the area where the crime took place.

Alison Rudkin, Greg’s mother, has been campaigning to raise awareness of the case and to increase awareness of road safety victims generally.

Albeit unsuccessful, Alison did make an application to the Attorney General under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to highlight the unfairness of the sentence length, which is ultimately disproportionate to the detrimental impact of the crime.

Providing a platform for Alison to share Greg’s story as well as launching their Road Victim’s Charter, BRAKE UK hosted an event in Parliament on Monday.

They called on the new Labour Government to provide sustainable funding and parity of care for road victims and their families, whoever they are, wherever they live, and whether or not a crime has occurred.

Ms Hodgson said: “I have followed and been outraged at Gregg’s story since that awful day in 2022 and have personally supported Alison in her fight to appeal the shockingly short sentence Galer received.

“We need to be sending out a stern and clear message, especially to young men everywhere, that reckless and careless driving is not just wrong but will result in a significant and hefty sentence.

"Education is also essential in order to raise awareness of the detrimental impact it has on its victims and their loved-ones.

“Unfortunately, the sentence does not reflect this and sends out the exact opposite message – if this does not incentivise reckless driving, it at the least does nothing to discourage it.

“Even the phrase careless driving itself denies justice to the severity of the crime. It is not only careless but deadly, inexcusable and most importantly – entirely preventable.

“While we may have been unsuccessful in appealing the length of the sentence, weeks like this week allow conversation and education around the absolute importance of road safety.

“I hope this brings Alison and families of road victims everywhere a source of hope and motivation – they will always have my full support.”

Road-related North East figures from Brake UK reveal 1,695 people died on UK roads in 2023, and 28,967 were seriously injured – road deaths and serious injuries show no significant signs of reduction.

There were 980 people killed or seriously injured on roads in the North East in 2023, down 1.6% since 2022.