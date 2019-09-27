Motorcyclist suffers 'multiple' injuries in two-vehicle collision in Sunderland street
A biker has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and motorcycle.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:34 pm
Shortly after 1.50pm on Friday, September 27 police received a report of a collision on Hylton Lane, Sunderland, involving a car and a motorbike.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed.
A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said the man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with “multiple” injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference 587 27/09/19.