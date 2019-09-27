Motorcyclist suffers 'multiple' injuries in two-vehicle collision in Sunderland street

A biker has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:34 pm
Emergency services at the scene of a collision on Hylton Lane, Sunderland.

Shortly after 1.50pm on Friday, September 27 police received a report of a collision on Hylton Lane, Sunderland, involving a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said the man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with “multiple” injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of a collision on Hylton Lane, Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference 587 27/09/19.