Mother who lost her son to heroin overdose launches scheme to help prevent others going through same heartbreak
A mother who lost her son to a heroin overdose five years ago is using her experience of the heartbreaking tragedy to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol and substance misuse among young people.
Cath Wareing, from Washington, set up the community interest company Pacey’s Plea to tell her son David’s story, taking her message into schools and warning students of how destructive drug and alcohol misuse can be.
Pacey’s Plea, which originally launched as a support group in 2014, has over 2000 members and has encouraged young people suffering from misuse to change their lifestyle.
Founder Cath has recently resurrected Pacey’s Plea due to a rise in drug-related deaths in the North East and amid growing concern for young people’s physical and mental health that can be affected by misuse.
She said: “My strong belief is that prevention is easier than cure and that by visiting schools with my own story I can help give children the real consequences to help them make a more informed choice on the lifestyle they lead and hopefully reduce future addiction.”
Following the devastating loss of her son aged 26, Cath was determined to prevent other mothers and families from having to feel the same terrible grief.
She said: “I have supported many young people and their families over the last five years by either signposting them to various organisations or by arranging and attending first meetings with them and sometimes just listening as not all young people have someone to turn to.”
The local community has also played a big role in encouraging Cath to take such a tragic loss and turn it into a cause for good.
Various parents and organisations have got in touch to support the work she is doing including SAPS, Oxclose Youth Project and local councillors, something which means a lot to Cath.
She added: “The support I have had from the local community has been amazing. I am working hard to ensure Pacey’s Plea will make a difference.”
More information on Pacey’s Plea can be found atthe groups Facebook page.