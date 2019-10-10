Tuesday, October 8, marked the 27 years since the battered body of seven-year-old Nikki Allan body was found in a derelict building close to her home in Wear Garth, Sunderland.

The bubbly seven-year-old had been brutally murdered and stabbed 37 times. Nikki’s killer has never been found.

And now almost three decades on, Nikki’s mother Sharon Henderson decided for the first time to leave flowers outside the building, in High Street East, as she makes another plea for anyone who may know anything about her daughter’s murder to come forward. Years of pain and inconsolable grief were etched on her face as she stood at the spot where her daughter’s body was found.

Sharon Henderson outside the Quayside Exchange in Sunderland where her daughter's body was found in a former derelict building which was on the site

Through tears, she said though she had visited the Quayside Exchange building where her daughter’s body was found, on a few occasions over the past 27 years, but she had always found the pain of standing where Nikki was found too much until now.

Struggling to speak through tears, Sharon said: “I’ve been doing this for 27 years. I just want to see an end to it. “I want my daughter to rest in peace.

“I know I can’t bring my daughter back, but I need to stand where my daughter was. I’ve been down here many times over the years, but I’ve never been through them doors. I think it’s time for me to face it.”Standing where her daughter was found, Sharon asked for her picture to be taken so she can show to her daughters and show the public the reality of her pain and heartache in the hope someone will come forward with information.

Nikki Allan.

Now police are investigating another man. Sharon says she’s been told the case against the man is now in the hands of the CPS, but remains hopeful that justice is coming for Nikki.

The 53-year-old said: “I believe that justice is coming for Nikki soon. It’s so hard to live with the pain, and the heartache of all this. But it’s not about me, it’s about Nikki. It’s about not leaving it up to her sisters or her nieces.

“I tried to figure things out night after night, where Nikki was taken from, what happened.”

Nikki set off on the short walk from her grandparents house on October 7, 1992. When Sharon arrived home 10 minutes later, she was nowhere to be seen. More than 100 neighbours joined together in a search for her.

Sharon Henderson is overcome with emotion as she visits the basement of the Quayside Exchange for the first time 27 years after her daughter's body was found there.

“I have to live with what I have done – to let her go out before me from her Nanna’s house. I have to live with that, them 10 minutes,” said Sharon.

“I was lead to believe years ago it was another suspect, now it’s a different heartbreak – that I’m back on the trail and now on the third suspect.

“It’s so heartbreaking that I’m standing here because the police have never been able to tell me, and it’s not on Nikki’s death certificate, when she actually died – it says the 7th or the 8th. I’m stood here 27 years on not knowing who actually murdered Nikki.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A man remains under investigation in connection with the death of Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan. Enquiries are ongoing.”