Festival organisers say they have brought in additional layers of verification after the ‘accessible toilet pass’ facility was abused at last year’s event.

A mother and daughter who both suffer from Crohn’s disease say they feel “discriminated against” and are unsure they will now be able to go to Kubix Festival at Herrington Country Park after failing to secure guarantees for the appropriate toilet access they need.

Nicole Rawkins, 30, and mother Lynn Rawkins, 53, both suffer from the chronic condition which causes inflammation of the bowel, diarrhoea and a sudden need to go to the toilet.

Nicole Rawkins and her mother Lynn Rawkins. | Nicole Rawkins.

The condition has resulted in Lynn having her small bowel removed and she now has to use an ileostomy bag.

Lynn, from Washington, needs to be able to use an accessible disabled toilet to have the space to empty and change her bag, as well as a sink with running water and what Nicole says tends to be a more hygienic setting due to less use than the standard portaloo toilets.

Both women also say they need quick access to the toilet and this is something which the accessible toilets and fast track pass also enables them to have.

Nicole said: “My mam needs immediate emergency access to the larger disabled toilets to change her bag and we both need access to toilets when we need to go otherwise there is the real risk of having an accident.

“We got the tickets as a present, but at the moment we are unsure of whether we are going to be able to go. I feel like we are being discriminated against for having an invisible illness.”

Nicole and Lynn attended Kubix Festival last year at the same venue and Nicole said all they had to do was tick a box for ‘accessible toilets’ to enable them to obtain fast track access to disability toilets.

However Nicole and Lynn were left confused after discovering there was no ‘accessible toilet’ tick box when purchasing this year’s tickets.

Nicole emailed the organisers of Kubix Festival and was directed to ‘fill in an online form’ to explain their disabilities.

Nicole, who lives in Usworth in Washington, said: “Filling in an online form is fine if that is where the online interrogation ends.

“After filling in the online form to explain that both myself and my mam only needed access to the fast track toilets, I was then told that we would need to either pay for something called an access card, which is an additional £15 on top of the £55 tickets we already paid for, or send them proof that we get a Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

“This is absolutely absurd as no one with a disability should be made to prove to anyone that they have a disability.

“Someone in a wheelchair wouldn’t be asked to stand up and walk to prove if they are disabled and so I don’t see why we are being asked to prove our disability, just because it’s an invisible condition.

“I think it’s disgraceful that people are being asked to send proof of benefits. They have no right to be asking for this personal information - would they ask for people’s national insurance number or birth certificate?

“The option of people having to pay for a disability access card (provided by an outside agency) is ridiculous. You shouldn’t have to pay extra just to be able to attend the festival with ease and be able to access the facilities you need.”

Festival Director Alex Hutchinson said the additional layer of verification has been introduced after the site’s accessible facilities were “abused” during last year’s festival.

He said: “To prevent people abusing these facilities, it is necessary to ensure that accessible facilities are utilised only by those with a genuine need for them.

“In fact, the very presence of the Access Card scheme - which exists solely to provide evidence of requirements to events and leisure venues - is informative as to the purpose of this process.

“Last year we received a number of complaints of people abusing the system, and using the accessible facilities without need.

“To ensure they are fairly used by all of our guests who require them, we have put in place processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“Were we not to undertake any level of scrutiny, those facilities would be accessed by all and rendered entirely moot, then genuinely discriminating against those who need the facilities we provide in this respect.”

However, the situation has led to Nicole and Lynn feeling “discriminated against” and questioning whether they will be able to attend this year’s event.

Nicole said: “I’ve asked the organisers if they will accept our ‘can’t wait cards’ which we have issued through the Bladder and Bowel Association, but have heard nothing back.

“A festival which is claiming to be accessible is making it virtually impossible for those with invisible illnesses such as Crohn’s disease to attend with ease.

“I feel discriminated against as no one should be targeted like this. It’s already hard enough trying to live life with an invisible illness but now venues like this are making it even harder for us.”

Responding to the situation Alex said: “At Kubix Festival we aim to offer a superb experience for all customers, irrespective of any disabilities or enhanced needs.

“As part of this process, we invest substantial amounts to ensure our offering is accessible to everyone.

“Our processes are in line with those applied by the wider events industries and mirror that of hundreds of other festivals, concert venues and large events across the country.

“While we take on board their concerns and are disappointed they feel this way, the opinions offered in this complaint would lead to a system of no verification, rendering the dedicated accessible facilities entirely moot and ruining the experience for hundreds of our customers with additional needs, who are able to enjoy their time at Kubix Festival entirely due to the systems we have in place and carefully manage.

“This is not a position we are willing to adopt as we feel it would be discriminatory and lead to a loss of enjoyment by many of our disabled customers.”