Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate, Gateshead, being seriously injured shortly after 8pm on Monday, October 4.

Emergency services attended the scene and found Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, who had suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak, from Gatehead.

His football team, Gateshead Cleveland Hall Community Association, has now launched a fundraiser for the family of the ‘very passionate footballer.’

More than £18,000 has been raised since the page was set up by coach Paul Howson alongside other coaches and the football community.

He said: "Tomasz was a very kind, caring young man, he was brought to the UK by his parents for a better life and didn't deserve what has happened to him.

"He was liked and loved by many, he was a very passionate footballer who we all had the pleasure of coaching. He was much loved member of his local community and will be sadly missed by all who loved him.”

A floral tribute at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Following his death, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Club Leader, Andrew Watling said: “Tomasz was a well liked young man who was very polite, respectful and committed member of the association.

"He joined Cleveland Hall as a young man around seven-years-old and played for many years. His family are well known to us and have always been very supportive of Tomasz and his footballing aspirations.

“The whole organisation has been devastated by his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and his entire community.

"I’ve been personally blown away by the outpouring of support for Tomasz from his friends and even people in both the footballing community and the wider country. Our volunteers have been brilliant and have demonstrated so much empathy for the children who have been affected by this tragic event.

“The Go Fund Me Page was set up by his Coaches with the full support of the club, and we have been overwhelmed by the response and the money being raised for his family.

"We have decided that our upcoming Talk In feature with ex professionals Steve Watson and Kevin Phillips will now entirely be diverted to raising funds for the family.”