More than 300 people take part in Walk for Acceptance to raise awareness of autism

More than 300 people of all ages have taken part in the latest annual walk in aid of an award-winning North East charity supporting autistic people and their families.

TV personality Pam Royle launched the Walk For Acceptance, organised by the North East Autism Society (NEAS), at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland.

Families at the start of the Walk of Acceptance | David Wood

As well as raising vital funds for the charity, the aim of the walk is to raise public awareness of the condition, with around 700,000 people in the UK having been diagnosed with autism.

Pam, who serves as a patron of NEAS, said: “The Walk For Acceptance is always such an uplifting, family occasion, and it was a joy to be there and see so many people out in the fresh air, supporting a wonderful charity.”

Pam Royle at the start of the walk. | David Wood

NEAS chief executive John Phillipson added: “This event has become one of the highlights of the year for us and we are so grateful for the support of the families who take part, as well as the volunteers and supporting businesses.”

As well as the walk, the event featured face-painting and a host of other fun activities, including a competition to name a cuddly octopus.

The winner was Hunter, 11, who suggested the name Octavia, and he went home with the octopus as his prize.

“I’m buzzing like a bee,” said Hunter after being named as the winner.

Volunteers included representatives from Nissan and the NHS Business Services Authority, with refreshments provided by the Geordie Banger Company and Monument Coffee Company.

A crew from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also attended with an appliance.

Snowdrop, the charity’s hedgehog, also made an appearance and had photographs taken with lots of the participants.

Stalls included a team from the charity’s New Warlands Farm, near Burnhope, which is being transformed into a training hub for autistic people as well as a tourist attraction.

The stall, staffed by participants, sold crafts and produce from the farm, including bottles of home-made apple juice.