Moose the malinois looking for new home after being rescued by RSPCA from 'deplorable' conditions
11 dogs were rescued from the property at Bourne Street in Peterlee which was being used by Hannah Critchlow, 30, to run her UpDog Walking, training, behaviour and boarding business.
However, after RSPCA inspectors and police officers gained entry to the building they discovered the dogs were living in “deplorable” conditions where the floors of the property were not visible due to the large amounts of rubbish and faeces.
Describing entering the property, RSPCA Inspector Rowena Proctor said: “The conditions inside were deplorable and some of the worst I have ever seen in eight years with the RSPCA.
“The living room was almost beyond description with floorboards not attached and sitting on top of several feet of dirt, faeces and mess, which all looked like it had been pushed to one side to create a walkway of some sort.
“The stairs were littered in faeces which had been crushed into the carpets, presumably by the dogs and Hannah walking on it.”
The dogs removed from the house, including Moose, were malnourished and had a range of health issues.
The vet who examined them said six of the group had clear signs of dermatitis with hair loss and reddening. One, a male collie called Swift, had multiple sores on his body and the pads of his feet and needed veterinary intervention. Another dog, a male lurcher called Jasper, also required treatment for multiple, contaminated wounds.
The dogs were either returned to their owners or have been rehomed through animal charities - all that is except for Moose who is still waiting to be adopted at the RSPCA’s Felledge Animal Centre near Chester-le-Street.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Moose is a friendly three year-old dog who loves attention and is also incredibly intelligent and always ready to learn new things.
“He is looking for an adult-only home, although older children might be considered, ideally with people who have experience of malinois or similar breeds.”
